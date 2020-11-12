Milton Town School District board of trustees meeting
Where: Zoom
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12
Watch the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-3
Zoom Video Conference : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82869321863
Zoom Call in: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 828 6932 1863
Password: 581017
Individual participants should use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting.
Agenda items of interest:
- Milton High School principal's report to the board
- Layers of Instruction presentation
- PreK carpet installation discussion
- Budget timeline discussion
