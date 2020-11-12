Milton Stock: School admin
BRIDGET HIGDON Staff Writer

Milton Town School District board of trustees meeting

Where: Zoom

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12

Watch the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-3

Zoom Video Conference : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82869321863

Zoom Call in: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 828 6932 1863

Password:  581017

Individual participants should use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting. 

Agenda items of interest:

  • Milton High School principal's report to the board
  • Layers of Instruction presentation
  • PreK carpet installation discussion 
  • Budget timeline discussion

