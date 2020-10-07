Milton Town School District board of trustees meeting
Where: Zoom
When: Thursday, Oct. 8
5:00 p.m. Finance/Facilities Meeting
6:00 p.m. Regular School Board Meeting
Agenda items of interest:
- Milton Middle School principals' presentation to the board
- Faculty payroll analysis overview
- Black Lives Matter flag discussion
- Reading and approval of new policy: C12: Prevention of Sexual Harassment as Prohibited by Title IX
