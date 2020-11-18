Milton Town School District board of trustees meeting
Where: Zoom
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19
Watch the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-3
Zoom Video Conference : https://link.mtsd-vt.org/MTSDBoard
Agenda items of interest:
- Milton Middle School principal's report to the board
- English Language Learner Programming in the MTSD
- Budget Presentation - MES, MMS and MHS Principals
- School Resource Officer discussion
See the full agenda here.
