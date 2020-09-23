Milton Town School District board of trustees meeting
Where: Zoom
When: Thursday, Sept. 23
5:00 p.m. Finance/Facilities Meeting
6:00 p.m. Regular School Board Meeting
Live stream the meetings by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-3
To join the Regular meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92540101235?pwd=TXcrRzZDRmNrd0hYZjVaUThOdU9qQT09
Meeting ID: 925 4010 1235
Passcode: 092704
Call-in #: +1 646 876 9923
Individual participants should use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting.
Agenda items of interest:
- Reports to the board: superintendent, finance, MHS principal
- School Resource Officer - board process for contract renewal
- Student Handbooks - District, MHS, MMS and MES
- Administrative Procedures - Student School Board Representatives
