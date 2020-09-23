Milton Stock: School admin
BRIDGET HIGDON Staff Writer

Milton Town School District board of trustees meeting

Where: Zoom

When: Thursday, Sept. 23

5:00 p.m. Finance/Facilities Meeting

6:00 p.m. Regular School Board Meeting 

Live stream the meetings by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-3

To join the Regular meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92540101235?pwd=TXcrRzZDRmNrd0hYZjVaUThOdU9qQT09

 

Meeting ID: 925 4010 1235

Passcode: 092704

Call-in #: +1 646 876 9923

Individual participants should use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting. 

Agenda items of interest:

  • Reports to the board: superintendent, finance, MHS principal
  • School Resource Officer - board process for contract renewal
  • Student Handbooks - District, MHS, MMS and MES
  • Administrative Procedures - Student School Board Representatives

Read the full agenda here

Tags

Recommended for you