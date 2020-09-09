Milton Stock: School admin
Milton Town School District school board meeting

Where: Zoom

When: Thursday, Sept. 10, 6:00 p.m.

Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-3

To join the Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95181442917?pwd=NlZhRGZacENEQmNNcDlyRlJhVjlsZz09

Meeting ID: 951 8144 2917

Passcode: 587952

Call in: +1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

Individual participants should use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting. 

Agenda items of interest:

  • Discussion of revisions to the Title IX Regulations and MTSD Next Steps
  • Conversation about creation of a District Diversity and Inclusion Committee
  • Ratification of faculty and administrative contracts
  • Discussion and approval of Math Professional Development bid for Milton middle and high schools

Read the full agenda here

