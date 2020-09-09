Milton Town School District school board meeting
Where: Zoom
When: Thursday, Sept. 10, 6:00 p.m.
Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-3
To join the Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95181442917?pwd=NlZhRGZacENEQmNNcDlyRlJhVjlsZz09
Meeting ID: 951 8144 2917
Passcode: 587952
Call in: +1 646 876 9923 US (New York)
Individual participants should use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting.
Agenda items of interest:
- Discussion of revisions to the Title IX Regulations and MTSD Next Steps
- Conversation about creation of a District Diversity and Inclusion Committee
- Ratification of faculty and administrative contracts
- Discussion and approval of Math Professional Development bid for Milton middle and high schools
Read the full agenda here.