Special School Board Meeting: Joint discussion with Milton selectboard
Where: Zoom
When: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30
Watch the meeting live: https://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Join the Zoom video conference : https://link.mtsd-vt.org/MTSDJointMeeting
Agenda items of interest:
- Voting process for Town Meeting Day 2021
- SRO Committee update
- Discussion of split treasurer services
See the full agenda here.
