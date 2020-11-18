What's new at Milton Recreation is a weekly column written by Milton Recreation staff and published on Wednesdays — sharing events, activities, news and more.
This week at Milton Recreation we are giving thanks for all the things, big and small, that make our days brighter.
Milton Recreation is thankful for the Milton residents who make us smile each and every day. The community members who register for our programs, the families who enjoy our parks, the proud dog owners who use the dog park, the nature lovers who walk our trails, the businesses who participate in and sponsor our events and the volunteers who work tirelessly to make our parks and natural areas better each day — thank you. We couldn’t do it without you.
With COVID-19 cases increasing, it’s important now more than ever to give thanks for the people who make a difference in our lives.
This month’s Photo Challenge is all about giving thanks. Send us a photo of whoever makes your world just a bit sunnier. It can be a picture of your pet, a note from your mom, a screen grab of a FaceTime call with your best friend or anything in between. Include a short message about why you’re grateful that they’re in your life.
Send us your photos by tagging us on Facebook, posting it in the Friends and Family Photo Challenge Facebook event page or emailing it to us at recreation@miltonvt.gov.
A winner will be randomly drawn Nov. 30 to win a $25 gift card to Al’s French Frys, but every entry is a winner in our eyes. Help us make this month bright, sunny and joyful by filling Milton Recreation’s page with photos and notes of thanks.
Thank you to all members of the Milton community. We hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.