What's new at Milton Recreation is a weekly column written by Milton Recreation staff and published on Wednesdays — sharing events, activities, news and more.
This week at Milton Recreation we are celebrating the holidays by lighting up Milton!
The Holiday Decorating Contest launched on Dec. 14. The contest includes 14 homes and three businesses that have “decked the halls” and decorated to the nines for the holidays.
Thanks to our sponsors, we have really fun prizes to give out this year. Tucker Maple Sugarhouse donated a maple gift basket filled with maple syrup, maple sugar, maple cream and maple candy for the winner of The Clark Griswold Award (first place). Gardener’s Supply donated a gift certificate for the winner of Best Use of Recycled Materials. The Silver Bells Award (second place) and The People’s Choice Award winners will both win yard signs and goodie bags filled with chocolates, Tucker Maple Sugarhouse maple candy and hot cocoa donated from Hannaford.
Our amazing group of volunteer judges will travel independently to each address and asses the decorations based on a rubric of creativity, storytelling, safety and wow factor. They will also make note of recycled materials used in each display. This year, the judges include MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex, MTSD Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Technology Lynne Manley, Tucker Maple Sugarhouse owner Wendy Tucker and WCAX’s Meredith Neary.
The fifth judge is YOU. The People’s Choice poll is currently open on the Milton Recreation website. Pack the family in the car, bring cocoa, sing along to carols, and visit all seventeen contestants. Then, vote for your favorite residence and favorite business at miltonvt.gov/HolidayDecorating. The winners of each category will win the People’s Choice Award — but hurry, because the poll closes Dec. 21 at noon!
Milton Recreation visited the business contestants on Dec. 15th and were extremely impressed. Vermont Federal Credit Union’s lobby may be open by appointment only right now, but it is worth the appointment if you can get it. The vintage decorations and rustic feel resemble a ski lodge, complete with “log” walls and a fireplace.
WM Sawyer Property Management knocked it out of the park again with their creativity, homemade decorations and North Pole theme. A trip to the Giving Tree is a must, where you can take or leave hats, mittens and socks as needed.
Milton Recreation is very excited to have our newest contestants, the Milton Family Community Center, join the decorating contest this year. Their family-friendly display is cute and inspiring, lighting up the words “Together We Can.”
We were absolutely blown away by the businesses who joined the decorating contest this year, and we thank each of you for working so hard to bring light and magic to the Milton community. We look forward to seeing the residential contestants next!
In the spirit of lighting up Milton, Milton Recreation and the Town of Milton are excited to announce our first Holiday Light Parade. On Tuesday, Dec. 22 we welcome everyone to join us by decorating your vehicles and driving a parade route around town.
We will begin lining up at 6 p.m. at the Bombardier Park West parking lot, and we will begin the parade at 6:30 PM. Help us bring lights, decorations and joy to all those who aren’t able to drive around town and see it for themselves.
We hope everyone enjoys the lights this week!
