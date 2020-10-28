What's new at Milton Recreation is a new weekly column written by Milton Recreation staff and published on Wednesdays — sharing events, activities, news and more.
Happy Halloween from Milton Recreation!
We encourage all Milton residents to have a safe and fun Halloween. Judging may be over, but the Spirited Homes of Milton map is still available for all to enjoy as a low-risk Halloween activity. Find the map online at the Milton Recreation website or pick one up from the Town Municipal Building lobby.
A big “thank you” to all of our Spirited Homes of Milton registrants this year. Twelve residences and four businesses in Milton decorated to the nines with Halloween decorations.
ABC Academy and A Cut Above Landscaping teamed up to win the Most Spirited Business award, the Best Use of Recycled Materials award and the People’s Choice Award. Check out their frightening “Children of the Corn” themed display, and make sure to visit their miniature corn and hay bale maze.
WM Sawyer Property Management won Runner Up for the Most Spirited Business award with their display dedication to the cult classic Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus.” Fans of the movie will appreciate the homemade Binx headstones, the steaming cauldron and the photobooth where you can turn yourself into a Sanderson sister.
Milton Ace Hardware and Vermont Federal Credit Union have excellent displays as well. Check out the Ace Hardware Halloween window display at night time, and the Vermont Federal Credit Union wall dedicated to “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
Melanie Brockway and Todd Cadorette won the Most Spirited Home award. They showed impressive passion and creativity with their skeleton-horse drawn carriage. All of their handmade elements are jaw dropping.
The Goyet family were the Most Spirited Home Runner-Up. The Goyet's also did a “Hocus Pocus” themed design, complete with music and a lighted cauldron. The judges favorite item was the vacuum “broom stick.”
The Sirricos won Best Use of Recycled Materials. It was tough to spot any part of the Sirricos' display that didn't incorporate some kind of handmade or recycled materials. They were incredibly creative with their entire display, especially their clever headstones.
The Costellos were the winners of the coveted People’s Choice Award. With over 500 votes cast, the People’s Choice was a tight race until the very end. The Costellos came out ahead due to their impressive light and blow-up display.
The judges were impressed with the creativity of the Costellos’ marshmallow-roasting skeletons, especially considering this was the Costellos’ first year decorating for Halloween.
All addresses and a full list of all participants can be found on the Spirited Homes of Milton map.
For Milton residents looking for additional low risk Halloween activities, we suggest carving and painting pumpkins, having a virtual Halloween costume contest, watching a Halloween movie marathon at home with lots of snacks and planning a candy scavenger hunt around the house.
Our personal favorite is having an at-home decorating contest, where you decorate a room or make a costume only from items you find around the house. Get creative and silly.
We hope everyone has a wonderful Halloween.
