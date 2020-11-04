What's new at Milton Recreation is a weekly column written by Milton Recreation staff and published on Wednesdays — sharing events, activities, news and more.
The ground may be white with snow, but it’s still fall over at Milton Recreation. We are excited to release a fun fall event: the Explore Milton Walking Challenge.
Take advantage of the upcoming warm weather and register for the Explore Milton Walking Challenge. This walking challenge and scavenger hunt extravaganza encourages you to visit some of Milton’s favorite areas.
There are eight different locations to explore, ranging from 0.5 miles to 3 miles of walking and a challenge or trivia question to complete at each location.
If you visit all eight locations and complete the scavenger hunt sheet, you can submit it to Milton Recreation for a chance to win fun prizes. Prizes include Milton Recreation swag, RiseVT gear, smoothie shakers, water bottles and more.
There will be two grand prizes, including a month of free Taekwon-Do donated by Arrowhead Martial Arts. Children’s prizes are also available, so the whole family can participate.
You will receive the scavenger hunt sheet when you register on the Milton Recreation website. You may also pick up a physical copy in the Town Municipal Building lobby. The Challenge is open from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, and you may register at any time.
Completed scavenger hunt sheets must be submitted by Dec. 31 in order to qualify for a chance to win a prize. Early submissions are encouraged, and there will be a weekly prize raffle each Monday in December for those who have already completed the Challenge.
The grand prize drawing will take place Jan. 6.
The Explore Milton Walking Challenge is free and open to all. Everyone in your household who completes the Challenge may submit a scavenger hunt sheet. Residents from other towns are encouraged to participate and learn what Milton has to offer.
The goal of this challenge is to get outdoors, enjoy the fall weather, explore your surroundings, and hopefully discover something new about Milton.
Get outside and explore the town of Milton for some socially distanced, heart-healthy activity.
