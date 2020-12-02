What's new at Milton Recreation is a weekly column written by Milton Recreation staff and published on Wednesdays — sharing events, activities, news and more.
Happy holidays from Milton Recreation! To all of our community members celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Yule, Ōmisoka, Festivus and any other holiday this December, we wish you a happy holiday season.
Milton Recreation is celebrating the holidays with a jam-packed schedule of events.
Letters to Santa
All children, big and small, are invited to write a letter to Santa – and he will write back! Make sure to include your name, age and address. Santa also enjoys seeing drawings and hearing about your pets, hobbies and favorite things.
Parents, send your child’s letter to Milton Recreation, 43 Bombardier Rd, Milton, VT 05468 and we will make sure it gets to Santa. You may also drop your Santa letters in one of the designated drop boxes located at Vermont Federal Credit Union, People’s United Bank, TD Bank or in the Milton Municipal Building lobby. Letters must be received by Dec. 11.
Holiday Tree Lighting
Milton Recreation will be holding the annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Dec. 5. This year the tree lighting will be held as a fun, festive, drive-thru event. Join us over Facebook Live at 6:00 p.m. as Milton Town Manager Don Turner says a few words and lights the Town tree.
From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. we welcome the community to enjoy our drive-thru display, including lights, decorations and the spectacular SD Ireland truck. Wave to Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves and reindeer as you drive through. Mail a letter to Santa at the Santa drop box.
End the drive with an optional donation for the Milton Family Community Center food shelf or the Toys for Kids program. (Find a list of requested food items here: https://miltonfamilycenter.org/emergency-food-shelf/ )
The Holiday Tree Lighting drive-thru will take place at the Milton Municipal Building. Please enter at the Park Place entrance and follow the signs. Please remain in your vehicle at all times, unless you are making a donation at our contact-free food and toy drop.
Holiday Decorating Contest
Lastly, Milton Recreation is excited to announce that the second annual Holiday Decorating Contest will begin Dec. 14. Registration is currently open for participants wishing to enter their home or business in the contest.
On Dec. 14, the map will be released and the Milton community will be able to visit all decorated homes and businesses and vote for their favorites. A panel of judges will also visit all homes and select their favorite to win the coveted “Clark Griswold Award.” Visit the Milton Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Human Rights Day
Although not a yuletide holiday, Milton Recreation would like to remind everyone that Dec. 10 is Human Rights Day. This year, the Town of Milton is encouraging all Milton residents to engage with the United Nations Human Rights Day theme “Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights” by sending us your art, poetry, music or essay showcasing what human rights mean to you.
We are also looking for volunteers to join the Arts & Essay Collection Panel to review the entries. Please email us with your entry or request to join the panel, and find more information at miltonvt.gov/humanrightsday.
We wish everyone a warm and safe holiday season.
