What's new at Milton Recreation is a weekly column written by Milton Recreation staff and published on Wednesdays — sharing events, activities, news and more.
This week at Milton Recreation, our holiday programs and events are still in full swing. Letters to Santa are due soon, and the Holiday Decorating Contest starts next week. However, we would like to take some time to acknowledge another important date that is often overshadowed by the yuletide holidays.
Human Rights Day is Thursday, Dec. 10. Human Rights Day celebrates the United Nation’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This year marks the 72nd anniversary.
The UDHR is an incredibly important, milestone document that declares the rights and freedoms of all human beings. It proclaims that every human is entitled to inalienable rights, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, language, political affiliation, national or social origin, property, birth or any other status.
This monumental document is considered a foundational text in the history of human and civil rights. As such, we celebrate its creation and adoption every year on Dec. 10.
Earlier this year, the Town of Milton selectboard passed a resolution to officially recognize Human Rights Day. However, we want to do more than add the date to our calendar. We want to celebrate the adoption of the UDHR in a way that engages the community in thoughtful and thought-provoking ways.
This year the Town of Milton is hosting an Arts & Essay Collection to encourage Milton residents to engage in the 2020 Human Rights Day theme of "Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights." We are calling on Milton residents to showcase practical or inspirational examples of what it means to them to recover better, foster a resilient and just community and celebrate the protection of inalienable human rights.
We asked you to send us your art, poetry, music and essays, and you did. So far we have received over 20 entries, from Milton residents aged 7 through 71. If you would like to contribute, we are still collecting entries through the end of day Dec. 10. Email your entry to recreation@miltonvt.gov.
All entries will be reviewed by a panel of volunteer judges. They will comment, highlight and share their favorites. Follow along on Dec. 10 at the Milton Recreation Facebook page and the Milton website at miltonvt.gov/humanrightsday. We welcome open, respectful dialogue.
On the Milton Human Rights Day web page you will also find a link to take the Human Rights Pledge and an illustrated, easy-to-read copy of the UDHR.
We hope all Milton residents will take time to read the UDHR and take the pledge. Understanding your inalienable rights, and pledging to stand up for anyone who’s human rights are denied, is the only way to reach our goal of ending inequity, exclusion and discrimination. Through steadfast solidarity, the Town of Milton will foster a resilient and just community that holds equal opportunities for all.
Please celebrate Human Rights Day with us by celebrating the UDHR, celebrating the importance of human rights, and celebrating our shared humanity.
If you would like to submit an Arts & Essay entry or if you are interested in serving on the review panel, please email us at recreation@miltonvt.gov.
