Happy Friday! It's been a busy week, full of news about schools, COVID-19 and the 2020 election. While all of this is important and deserves our attention, it's also vital to recharge and relax.
Take a breather this weekend by enjoying an outdoor concert, shopping local, or going for a historic walk. We'll see you on Monday.
Jamie Lee Thurston’s Acoustic Show, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 — Essex
Jamie Lee Thurston, a country musician who has previously shared the stage with headliners like Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley, will play a special acoustic show Friday on the lawn of the Essex Experience. Tickets are limited, so get them for $25 at the link above while you still can. Seating for the show will be socially distant. Low chairs and blankets are allowed. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Historic Main Street Walking Tour, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 — Milton
Milton Recreation and Milton Historical Society are teaming up this weekend to host the Historic Main Street Walking Tour. The self-guided tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Participants should sign up and then pick up their detailed brochure at Milton Historical Museum Oct. 3. The tour's focus will be on the homes and businesses of the doctors, lawyers, librarians, undertakers, dressmakers and town officers who contributed to the history of Milton.
Vermont Artisans Backyard Craft Show, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 — Essex
Participate in a unique shopping experience this Saturday at 103 Iroquois Ave. in Essex Junction. Fifteen area crafters will showcase handmade pottery, jewelry, soap, wood crafts and baked goods. All shoppers are asked to wear a face-covering and to use provided hand sanitizer upon entering.
Drive-in at the Mansfield Barn, 6-9 p.m. Sat., Sept. 26 — Jericho
A socially-distanced outdoor screening of Dirty Dancing will take place at the Mansfield Barn in Jericho on Saturday. Projected onto a large, 20x40 foot movie screen against the barn, audio will be transmitted over FM radio. Tickets cost $25 per-car and should be purchased online in advance of the movie. If the movie is not sold out, tickets will be sold at the door via credit card only.
Staff Writer Bridget Higdon recommends taking a drive to Richmond this afternoon between 3-6 p.m. to stock up on autumnal produce and products at the Richmond Farmer's Market.
Located on Volunteer's Green, this week's market is sure to feature root vegetables, potatoes, apple cider and fresh bread. Stock up on winter squashes while you're there — butternut, delicata and spaghetti squashes are a perfect addition to a weekend dinner.
I recently treated my spaghetti squash like pasta — serving it hot from the oven with tomato sauce, homemade meatballs and grated parmesan.
The Richmond Farmer's Market also has a full lineup of live outdoor music for October, playing from 3:30-5:30 p.m. each week. Tommy and The Time Killers, a blues and old school country group, is set to perform tonight.
Last week, I recommended the ice cream from Sister's of Anarchy at Fisher Brother's Farm. The week before, I suggested taking the bike ferry from Colchester to South Hero.