Meetings of the Milton selectboard - FY22 budget discussion
Where: Zoom; due to COVID-19, there is no physical location for this meeting.
When: 6:00 p.m. Dec. 14-16
Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
To join the meeting via Zoom or by phone, call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting time and follow the instructions.
Agenda items of interest:
- December 9, 2020 – Fire, Police, Animal Control, Rescue, Public Safety Admin
- December 10, 2020 - Library, Clerk/Treasurer, Recreation, Planning, Building & Grounds December 14, 2020 – Highway, Public Works Admin, Finance, Assessor, Manager, Debt
- Service, General, CIP (if time allows)
- December 15, 2020 – CIP and overview
- December 16, 2020 – Possible overview/wrap up (meeting may be cancelled if budget is
- finalized on December 15th)
Find the full agenda and meeting packet here.
