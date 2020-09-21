Milton Sign
BRIDGET HIGDON Staff Writer

Meeting of the Milton selectboard

Where: Municipal Building Conference Room, 43 Bombardier Rd. 

When: Monday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-2.

To join the meeting by phone, call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting time and follow the instructions below:

Dial-in number: 425-436-6328

Participant PIN number: 219147

Individual participants should please use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting. 

Agenda items of interest:

  • Entertainment permit approval for the Milton Outdoor Performance Space
  • Planning Commission update
  • Milton Grange use as result of COVID-19
  • Devino Road discussion

Find the full agenda and meeting packet here.

Tags

Recommended for you