Milton Sign
BRIDGET HIGDON Staff Writer

Meeting of the Milton selectboard

Where: Municipal Building Conference Room, 43 Bombardier Rd. 

When: Monday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-2.

To join the meeting by phone, call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting time and follow the instructions below:

Dial-in number: 425-436-6328

Participant PIN number: 219147

Individual participants should please use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting. 

Agenda items of interest:

  • Rescue Department update
  • Charter Review Committee update
  • Choose selectboard member to serve on School Resource Officer committee
  • Set date and process for interviewing applicants to Police Advisory Committee

Find the full agenda and meeting packet here.

