Meeting of the Milton selectboard
Where: Zoom; due to COVID-19, there is no physical location for this meeting.
When: Monday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m.
Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
To join the meeting by phone, call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting time and follow the instructions below:
Primary: (646)-558-8656
Alternate:(301)-715-8592
Alternate: (312)-626-6799
Participants should please use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting.
Agenda items of interest:
- Approval of FEMA grant for COVID-19 expenses
- Reappraisal update
- Finance and Department of Public Works updates
- Irrigation meters discussion
- Town operations during COVID-19
Find the full agenda and meeting packet here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.