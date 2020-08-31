Milton Sign
BRIDGET HIGDON Staff Writer

Joint school board and selectboard meeting

Where: Zoom

When: Monday, Aug. 31, 6:00 p.m.

Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-2.

To join the meeting by phone, please call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting time and follow the instructions below:

Dial-in primary number: (646)-558-8656

Alternate number: (312)-626-6799

Meeting ID: 839 5208 8771

Individual participants should please use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting. 

Agenda items of interest:

  • An update on the reopening of schools from Superintendent Amy Rex
  • Discussion of a possible town/school news mailing
  • Discussion of shared services: treasurer, tax collection, winter salt and maintenance 

Find the full agenda and meeting packet at https://miltonvt.box.com/v/SBMEETING083120

 

Tags

Recommended for you