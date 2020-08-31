Joint school board and selectboard meeting
Where: Zoom
When: Monday, Aug. 31, 6:00 p.m.
Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
To join the meeting by phone, please call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting time and follow the instructions below:
Dial-in primary number: (646)-558-8656
Alternate number: (312)-626-6799
Meeting ID: 839 5208 8771
Individual participants should please use *6 to mute and un-mute themselves during the meeting.
Agenda items of interest:
- An update on the reopening of schools from Superintendent Amy Rex
- Discussion of a possible town/school news mailing
- Discussion of shared services: treasurer, tax collection, winter salt and maintenance
Find the full agenda and meeting packet at https://miltonvt.box.com/v/SBMEETING083120