Even, or maybe especially, during a year that has provided so many hardships to so many facets of people’s lives, the Independent wanted to know: What are people thankful for?
Students, faculty, staff, and administration from the Milton Town School District answered the call.
“At the Milton Town School District, we're so proud of students, faculty, and staff. We encourage them to speak their voice, to be heard, and to be honest contributing members of our community. We're thankful for their positive attitudes and approaches to learning. We'd like to share some of the things they're thankful for.
“I am thankful for a thoughtful and unified Leadership Team, an awe-inspiring faculty and staff who give their very best all day, every day, for every student. I’m thankful to have our children back in school; it is a joy to see them learning and connecting again. I’m thankful for a supportive Board of Trustees, collaborative community partners, and families who have been incredibly kind and patient as we muster through the challenges of the pandemic. It is an honor to be the superintendent of MTSD and serve this community.” -- Amy Rex, Superintendent
“I am thankful for healthy, hardworking, happy kids, dedicated teachers and administrators, committed parents and extended families, bus drivers, school nurses and food service employees, and the MTSD janitorial staff who work around the clock to keep the schools clean and safe. It takes a village, and I am thankful!” -- Lauren Gilhooly, Substitute Teacher
“I am thankful for our students who have done a remarkable job with so many changes with school this year. Covid has handed them many challenges between schedule changes, longer classes, and wearing a mask all day, just to name a few and they have made Milton proud. I'm also thankful for our staff who have all worked together to find ways to make everyone feel safe by continually giving us tons of information and updates keeping us knowledgeable with what was happening day-to-day. I'm thankful for our school district and proud to be working in a caring community.” -- Carol Cushing, Behavior Interventionist
“I’m thankful for my pets.” -- Kelly Fleury, Administrative Assistant
“I am truly thankful for being able to see my students in person this school year. Last spring was hard and I think what most don't realize is that teachers were as disappointed to be out of the building as students and parents were. I feel blessed to be able to have in-person learning and interaction with my students because it makes a world of difference in their lives and mine.” -- Sara Meigs, High School Faculty
“I am thankful for my students in 2nd grade. They help me remember to stay curious, keep learning, and to spread kindness every day.” -- Sara Metcalf, Elementary Paraprofessional
“This year has been one to be remembered, through all of the Covid/political happenings I am still very grateful for:
- My grandson was involved in a terrible bicycle accident and his prognosis was grave; the community and beyond gave us their prayers, healing thoughts, cash donations, and meals and for this, I am forever grateful. My grandson is doing better and we all expect a full recovery, again thanks to all who gave so much to our family.
- I am grateful for the beautiful weather we had this past Spring and Summer so we could gather outside with our friends and family.
- I am grateful that a vaccine is right around the corner.” -- Michele Kay, Administrative Assistant
“I am thankful to have been working in the Milton Middle School for the past 15 years. I know there have been many ups and downs as a school district, but through it all, I honestly enjoy helping Milton scholars navigate the tumultuous middle school years. I appreciate the trust of families to let me lead their students on the 8th Grade Boston Trip. This year I am very thankful to all the families of Team Sterling for supporting us as we navigate Covid-19 and Hybrid Learning. Despite all the challenges of 2020, this has been one of my favorite years of teaching so far. Thank you, Milton.” -- Joseph Smith, Special Educator
Students in Mrs. Korb's second-grade class are thankful for:
- My family
- School
- My friends
- The park
- Being alive and safe
- My pets
"I'm thankful for my family and friends and my life. I am also thankful for my wonderful school. And my home and neighborhood. And also food." -- Second-grade student in Casey Hurley's class
Audrey Osman's fifth-grade class are thankful for:
- My house, my family, and my camp
- My baby brother
- Family, food, water, shelter, and my life
- Seeing my friends again
- My friends/my family/my teachers
- To go to school
- Games and my family
- That my parents are still friends so we can have Thanksgiving and Christmas
- My mom
- Being healthy because Covid
- Food, my house, and my pets
- My mom
- My family and my favorite Japanimation
- My family and games
- My family, my house, my health, and money to support our needs
“I am thankful for my time with my family and being able to work.” -- Melinda Young
“Students in Ms. Strousse's second-grade class are thankful for friends, family, teachers, nature, and for all of the things we have.”
Mrs. Schmid's second-grad class is thankful for:
- I am thankful for my school friends.
- I'm thankful for my dog that sleeps with me.
- I'm thankful for Mrs. Schmid, Miss Teleen, and everyone in our community.
- I'm thankful for all of the holidays and who I am.
- I'm thankful for my family.
- I'm thankful for my house and school because with school you can grow up to be someone successful. I'm thankful for my class and teachers.
- I'm thankful for my family because they support me.
- I'm thankful for every living thing on the planet.
- I'm thankful for Mrs. Schmid because I love school.
- I'm thankful for my puppy because he keeps me warm when I'm sleeping. He's my best friend. I'm thankful that we have the best teacher in the whole world.
- I'm thankful for my family because they help me be nice and supported and not lonely. I'm thankful for always getting good teachers.
- I am thankful for turkey.
- I'm thankful to work at Milton Elementary School with the best students in the state of Vermont. I am thankful to come to school and learn with you every day.
- I am thankful that each day, I get to work with amazing professionals, fabulous children, and their supportive families!
- I am thankful for the people that keep me safe and my friends.
What are staff members of the Independent thankful for?
“This year, I am thankful for my bike, which in 2020 I rode over 1,200 miles on. Biking solo this year was both a way to escape my worries and challenge my body. It took me to parts of the state I've never seen before and made me even more grateful to live and work in this beautiful place.” -- Bridget Higdon, Staff Writer
“It might be cliché, but I truly am thankful for my wonderful wife, who’s an even-more amazing mother, and our fantastic son, who’s constantly putting smiles on our faces. In a year when we weren’t able to see our extended families, who live outside of Vermont, very much, it was those two who made everything that much easier and bearable.” -- Mike Nosek, Staff Writer
"After what has been an incredibly challenging year, I'm just thankful my family and friends are still here to celebrate the holidays." -- Michelle Monroe, Executive Editor
"To take away something positive from 2020, it has made me thankful for the amazing friends and family I have. I'm thankful for the time spent reflecting on what is important in life. I have many things to be thankful for and 2020 has brought those things to light." -- Heather Young, Senior Marketing Consultant
"I am grateful that I can experience the amazing beauty of Vermont, and thankful to all the people who work hard to defend the state's natural resources every day." -- Jennifer Delony, Production Editor
