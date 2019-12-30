We live in a very busy world. Many of us are balancing responsibilities of work and home life as well as additional demands placed on us by our greater communities and society at large. As we head into 2018 one area of personal wellness to focus on that can have tremendous benefits towards increasing your overall sense of physical and emotional well-being is stress management.
Stress is often defined as “a state of mental or emotional strain or tension resulting from adverse or very demanding circumstances.” The potential causes of stress in our lives can be varied and can include both negative and positive situations. Dealing with a long commute, increased expectations at work, illness of a loved one, are all examples of what many might perceive as negative stress.
However, even positive or life events can serve as triggers for stress. Examples of this type of stress include, planning a wedding, having a child, receiving a promotion at work, and buying a new home.
There are numerous signs and symptoms related to stress and they include both physical and emotional red flags. Stress, if left unmanaged, can exacerbate the underlying symptoms of medical issues. Some common signs of stress include: headaches, low energy, upset stomach, sleep problems, and frequent colds.
Five tips have been included below to help you towards finding an effective way to manage stress in 2018.
Tip #1: Schedule time in your day for regular exercise.
Stress can trigger the release of “fight or flight” hormones which are designed to protect us from harm; however if left unmanaged, these hormones can lead to the physical and emotional symptoms noted above. Regular exercise can help counter the effects of stress hormones on the body and restore the body and mind to a greater sense of well-being. Just 20 minutes a day of brisk activity can begin to make a difference. Try scheduling an exercise break into your daily routine either in the morning, during lunch, or after work.
TIP #2: Establish a regular sleep routine.
Stress can trigger disruptions in our sleep patterns and disrupted sleep can, in turn, reduce our ability to cope with stress. Resolve this year to make a regular sleep routine for yourself. Avoid caffeine during the evening hours; reduce “screen time” in the evenings, especially an hour before your bedtime; make an attempt to go to bed around the same time in the evenings. Adding a relaxation activity into your nightly routine—taking a warm bath, reading a book or magazine, or listening to relaxing music—can work wonders.
Tip #3: Spend time in nature.
A 2010 study published in the Journal of Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine found that participants who walked in a forest had lower blood pressure and levels of stress hormone than those walked in a city environment. We are faced with long and sometimes very cold winters in Vermont, which can make getting outside challenging for many of us. However, we are also fortunate to have an abundance of trail systems in our state that provides access to the great outdoors. Getting outside in winter can expose us to some gorgeous winter landscapes that have stress-reducing effects. The local Rail Trail, Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge, and Vermont State Park systems all offer some beautiful trails to take advantage of. Make sure to bundle up for the cold, wear proper foot wear, and bring plenty of water to drink.
Tip #4: Keep a diary.
Keeping a consistent diary for several weeks can be an effective stress management tool. Writing down your stressors on paper can help you to see patterns and explore effective tools for managing each stressor. It can also help you see the stressors differently and look at ways of avoiding triggers in the future if this is possible.
Tip #5: Explore relaxation techniques.
There are many different types of relaxation exercises available and some can be practiced in as little as 5-10 minutes a day. Making time to practice these exercises during your daily routine can have numerous benefits including: slowing your heart rate, lowering your blood pressure, improving digestion, reducing anxiety and improving the sense of mental well-being. The types of exercises to choose from can include and are not limited to: deep belly breathing, guided imagery, meditation, yoga and/or tai-chi. If you are new to starting a relaxation “practice” it may be beneficial to explore a few types of exercises and then focus on the type that fits you best. It’s also recommended that a consistent daily practice holds greater benefits than sporadic practice, though these techniques can also be useful during especially difficult times in life. Many smart phones now offer excellent “apps” for free that offer relaxation exercises. This can be excellent way to explore these exercises with guidance.
Katie Mable is a Community Support Team Leader at Northwestern Counseling & Support Services.