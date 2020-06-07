Milton resident Jason Abair, 40, has been charged by the Vermont State Police (VSP) for a Home Improvement Fraud incident that dates back to December.
VSP says it was contacted on April 29 in regards to a possible instance of fraud in Ferrisburgh. According to police, Abair had been hired to replace multiple roofs for a residence and adjacent buildings. He then reportedly received a deposit for the project but never began the work.
Police say the 69-year-old victim made multiple attempts to contact Abair over several months, but Abair failed to follow a contract between him and the victim and never started the project for which he received partial funds.
Abair was issued a citation by state police to appear in Addison County Superior Court’s Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
The Independent reported in late January that Abair had received similar charges from the Milton Police Department.