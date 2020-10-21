MILTON — Milton’s southern gateway is now home to a new heritage stop the whole family will enjoy.
The long-awaited General Stannard Memorial Park opened Sunday off of U.S. Route 7 in Milton. Visitors to the park will find new walkways, stone walls, greenery and interpretive signs that explain the park’s history.
The park is part of an ongoing restoration project by the General Stannard House Committee, which works to preserve the legacy of General George Jerrison Stannard, a Civil War veteran, in Milton.
Bill Kaigle, co-chair of the General Stannard House Committee and president of the Milton Historical Society, said Memorial Park is significant because it was once the home and farm of Stannard, a hero who helped lead the Union Army to victory at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863.
Stannard was born in 1820 in Georgia, Vermont. He owned a brick foundry in St. Albans before becoming the first Vermonter to volunteer to fight in the Civil War. Stannard was injured several times, and lost his right arm during a skirmish at Fort Harrison.
When Stannard returned to Vermont after the war, he settled in Milton, where he built a barn and a home that could accommodate his injury. He lived on the site until 1872.
“There was courage in every step he took,” Kaigle said. “He was as tough as they come.”
The pandemic delayed the construction of Memorial Park by a few months, but renovations finally began in August. The house’s foundation was filled in, and a new access road of the Gardener’s Supply Distribution Center driveway was built.
Committee meetings were turned into work sessions, Kaigle said. This year, about 10 to 15 Milton residents volunteered their time to design and build the space.
The park’s stone work was done at no cost by Everett Ridley of Ridley Tile and Stonework in Milton.
“He was enthusiastic and very creative,” Kaigle said. “The way he blended what we could keep from the old and make it useful and attractive with the new just exceeded all of our expectations.”
Community members joined the committee and town officials for an official dedication Oct. 18, in honor of Stannard’s 200th birthday. Town Manager Don Turner and Selectboard Chair and State Representative John Palasik gave remarks, as well as State Historic Preservation Officer Laura Trieschmann.
Howard Coffin, a Vermont Civil War author, gave a presentation and members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War were present.
The General Stannard House Committee had planned other events to commemorate the General’s biennial year, but they were either cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, Kaigle said.
For years, the committee has also been working on restoring and relocating Stannard’s house, which was disassembled in 2019 by Building Heritage, a restoration company based in Huntington, and moved temporarily to the Bombardier Barn.
While the committee had hoped to open the house at the same time as the park, it is still far away from meeting its fundraising goal, Kaigle said.
When enough money is raised, Stannard’s house will be reconstructed in Bombardier Park for the public to enjoy.
“If people know the history of the special places in their town, they are going to appreciate it more, they are going to take pride in it and they are going to care for it,” Kaigle said.
General Stannard Memorial Park is now a stop on the Vermont in the Civil War Heritage Trail. The trail follows Route 7 from Bennington to Swanton and highlights notable Civil War sites in the state.
Where is the park?
947 U.S. Route 7, Milton, VT
Follow the signs and look for it across from the Gardener's Supply parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.