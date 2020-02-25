To help recognize that military kids also serve, Military Kids Vermont (MKVT) and University of Vermont Extension 4-H have teamed up to sponsor a video contest for young people, ages 5-18.
The theme of the contest, which is open to both military and civilian youths, is "Military Kids Can!" Entries will be judged on creativity and how well they inform, entertain and incorporate that theme. The deadline to enter is March 20.
Videos must be original and no longer than one minute in length. Both individual and team entries will be accepted with prizes awarded for the best videos in both categories. Only one entry is allowed per individual or team (2-4 members).
All submissions must include the name, age, school grade, mailing address, email, phone number and a signed photo permission form for each individual. Videos can be sent by mail (thumb drive), file transfer or email (via Dropbox, YouTube or Google Drive).
Complete contest details, including submission guidelines and a link to movie-making resources, can be found at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements.
Military youths are encouraged to share what it means to be a child of a military service member. Others may focus on what they would like military kids to know about the importance of their families' service to the country.
The winning entries may be viewed at a special ceremony on April 7 at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier to celebrate April is the Month of the Military Child. The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs until noon. All contest participants and their families are invited to attend.
For more information about MKVT or the contest, go to https://www.facebook.com/MKVermont.