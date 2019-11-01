UPDATED, Saturday, 10 a.m.: All roads in western Chittenden County are open.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation reported Friday morning that U.S. Route 7 in Milton was reduced to one lane between Main Street and Cherry Street.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through the Northeastern U.S. Thursday night and were expected to continue into Friday.
A flood warning was still in effect for most of Chittenden County as of 9:30 a.m.
The Independent will have more information as it becomes available.