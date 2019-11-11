Milton Recreation Department
More information and pre-registration at miltonvt.gov/recregister
Email: recreation@miltonvt.gov
Phone: 802-893-4922
Kym Duchesneau, Recreation Coordinator
Ben Nappi, Assistant Recreation Coordinator
Snowmobile Safety
Ages 12+
Get ready to head out on the trails this winter!
Date: Mon, Tue & Wed, Dec. 2, 3 & 4 (must attend all three classes)
Time: 6 – 8pm
Location: Williston Central School
Fee: $15/person (sign up at miltonvt.gov/recregister)
Letters to Santa
Hey kids, write Santa a letter! He promises to write back. Please include: name, address, age, pets, hobbies, favorite things, drawings, etc. Send letters to: Santa c/o Town of Milton Recreation Dept.43 Bombardier Rd. Milton, VT 05468. Or, drop letters in a North Pole Mailbox at the Milton Family Community Center, Milton Public Library or Milton branches of People’s United Bank, TD Bank, Key Bank or VT Federal Credit Union. All letters must be received by December 13th.
Holiday Decorating Contest
Catch the holiday spirit and share your creativity with the Milton community!
Dates: Contest entry deadline Tue, Dec. 10 after which Milton Recreation will touch base with all who have entered and judging will take place Tue & Wed, Dec. 17 & 18.
Fee: $5/ Home $20/Business (sign up at miltonvt.gov/recregister)
Holiday Tree Lighting
All ages
Along with the lighting of the tree - visit with Santa Claus, marvel at the SD Ireland truck covered in hundreds of lights, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, join in on some Christmas carols, and listen to holiday tunes by select members of the Milton Community Band!
Hosted by: Milton Independent and community partners
Date: Sat, Dec. 7
Time: 7 pm SHARP
Location: In front of Milton Municipal Building
Fee: Free
Holiday Concert & Sing-Along
Enjoy a break from the hectic pace of the holiday season. The Milton Community Band invites you to their annual Milton Holiday Concert, including familiar tunes of the season, special guest musicians, and a sing-along to well-known songs. Gather family or meet your friends - this is a special way to capture the holiday spirit.
Date: Sun, Dec. 8
Time: 2pm
Location: Milton High School Auditorium
Fee: Free, however non-perishable food donations are encouraged