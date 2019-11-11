Milton Recreation Department

More information and pre-registration at miltonvt.gov/recregister

Email: recreation@miltonvt.gov

Phone: 802-893-4922

Kym Duchesneau, Recreation Coordinator

Ben Nappi, Assistant Recreation Coordinator

Snowmobile Safety

Ages 12+

Get ready to head out on the trails this winter!

Date: Mon, Tue & Wed, Dec. 2, 3 & 4 (must attend all three classes)

Time: 6 – 8pm

Location: Williston Central School

Fee: $15/person (sign up at miltonvt.gov/recregister)

Letters to Santa

Hey kids, write Santa a letter! He promises to write back. Please include: name, address, age, pets, hobbies, favorite things, drawings, etc. Send letters to: Santa c/o Town of Milton Recreation Dept.43 Bombardier Rd. Milton, VT 05468. Or, drop letters in a North Pole Mailbox at the Milton Family Community Center, Milton Public Library or Milton branches of People’s United Bank, TD Bank, Key Bank or VT Federal Credit Union. All letters must be received by December 13th.

Holiday Decorating Contest

Catch the holiday spirit and share your creativity with the Milton community!

Dates: Contest entry deadline Tue, Dec. 10 after which Milton Recreation will touch base with all who have entered and judging will take place Tue & Wed, Dec. 17 & 18.

Fee: $5/ Home $20/Business (sign up at miltonvt.gov/recregister)

Holiday Tree Lighting

All ages

Along with the lighting of the tree - visit with Santa Claus, marvel at the SD Ireland truck covered in hundreds of lights, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, join in on some Christmas carols, and listen to holiday tunes by select members of the Milton Community Band!

Hosted by: Milton Independent and community partners

Date: Sat, Dec. 7

Time: 7 pm SHARP

Location: In front of Milton Municipal Building

Fee: Free

Holiday Concert & Sing-Along

Enjoy a break from the hectic pace of the holiday season. The Milton Community Band invites you to their annual Milton Holiday Concert, including familiar tunes of the season, special guest musicians, and a sing-along to well-known songs. Gather family or meet your friends - this is a special way to capture the holiday spirit.

Date: Sun, Dec. 8

Time: 2pm

Location: Milton High School Auditorium

Fee: Free, however non-perishable food donations are encouraged