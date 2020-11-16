Young Writers Project

The boat

Ethan Lacross, 17, Milton

The rowboat rocks gently

on the waves,

bouncing up and down

in rhythm with the ocean.

A bird sits on the top of the hull,

squawking at the water

and the fish below,

hoping to catch itself dinner

before the sun sets.

As night slowly approaches,

the waves start to speed up,

and soon enough

it’s pitch-black out.

The only light for miles

is the glowing of the moon

and the stars.

As the waves start

to slam into the boat,

the bird clings to the boat,

squawking in distress,

disturbing the fish below

and causing them to scatter.

The boat starts to shake violently

and the bird squawks louder,

hanging on and trying its hardest

to not get wet, but it’s no use.

The water hits the side of the boat

and goes soaring

into the now-soaked inside.

The bird gives in

and takes flight.     

