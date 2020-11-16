The boat
Ethan Lacross, 17, Milton
The rowboat rocks gently
on the waves,
bouncing up and down
in rhythm with the ocean.
A bird sits on the top of the hull,
squawking at the water
and the fish below,
hoping to catch itself dinner
before the sun sets.
As night slowly approaches,
the waves start to speed up,
and soon enough
it’s pitch-black out.
The only light for miles
is the glowing of the moon
and the stars.
As the waves start
to slam into the boat,
the bird clings to the boat,
squawking in distress,
disturbing the fish below
and causing them to scatter.
The boat starts to shake violently
and the bird squawks louder,
hanging on and trying its hardest
to not get wet, but it’s no use.
The water hits the side of the boat
and goes soaring
into the now-soaked inside.
The bird gives in
and takes flight.
