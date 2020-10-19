Young Writers Project

The little poet

Lilly Noreault age 14, Milton

Sometimes she feels trapped,

like her words don’t matter  

the little poet 

with too much in her head,

whose heart has shattered 

too many times to count.

She doesn’t write based on 

what people will like 

or comment on,

but writes for herself 

so that others may enjoy.

The little poet 

who thinks thoughts 

she wished she didn’t

also wishes the world 

were kinder,

hoping that someday 

people like her can smile.

So if a little poet 

had something to say, 

it would be this:

“My words are not what I mean,

they are what I feel.

You may not like me,

but I like you. 

I’m not special, 

but I hope to be.

I am the little poet

and I hear you.”

So if a little poet 

has something to say to you,

listen to what they say.       

