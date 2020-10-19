The little poet
Lilly Noreault — age 14, Milton
Sometimes she feels trapped,
like her words don’t matter –
the little poet
with too much in her head,
whose heart has shattered
too many times to count.
She doesn’t write based on
what people will like
or comment on,
but writes for herself
so that others may enjoy.
The little poet
who thinks thoughts
she wished she didn’t
also wishes the world
were kinder,
hoping that someday
people like her can smile.
So if a little poet
had something to say,
it would be this:
“My words are not what I mean,
they are what I feel.
You may not like me,
but I like you.
I’m not special,
but I hope to be.
I am the little poet –
and I hear you.”
So if a little poet
has something to say to you,
listen to what they say.
