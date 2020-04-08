This piece was written in response to the prompt: issue.
Something that really bothers me and sometimes keeps me up at night is any and all social prejudice or inequalities. There are so many things that I think are wrong with our world at the moment and honestly, a lot of them don’t have much of a solution. One thing in particular that really bothers me is people’s inability to leave other people alone.
I, myself, don’t care who you are, what you are, or what you do, as long as you aren’t harming anyone else. Be whoever you want to be, be with who you want to be with, do what you want to do, etc.
For some reason lots of people cannot let other people do those things even if it has no effect on them whatsoever. I think it’s a big problem and it really bothers me when people hate on other people for no other reason than they are offended by their race, gender, sexuality or anything they can think of.
I don’t understand why people think it affects them so much. Some of the time people don't even know why they’re offended or against something about another person, but they just know they are and so they’re stuck in that perspective.
A lot of the time, especially when it’s about sexuality or gender, people say it “clashes” with their religion or something along those lines, but I can never see how that affects them personally. If you have the freedom of religion, why shouldn’t someone else? And if everyone has freedom of religion, they shouldn’t have to listen to yours nor you theirs.
It’s not like every person of a different sexuality or gender is trying to push theirs on you, so you shouldn’t push yours on them. Everyone deserves respect. It’s an easy thing to do to leave a person alone about who they are and it actually takes very little effort. It takes much more effort to bother them and push your ideas. If someone changes their pronouns and no longer wants to be called he/she him/her, respect how they want to be called and try to remember for the future.
Respecting everyone is something the whole world really needs to work on and it’s as simple as starting by minding your own business. I think everyone needs to learn or relearn respect and to treat everyone the way you want to be treated, just like in preschool.