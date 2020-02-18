Evelyn Quinlan, 13
I stand in the middle of the room, sound echoing off the high ceilings. People are everywhere. The din is unbearable. I spin in a circle, looking for a place to hide from all the noise. But there’s nowhere – only an open floor and a sea of people. I begin to spin faster and faster, desperate for refuge. The room begins to blur. I knew I never should have come to this event, I think to myself wildly as I spin. And where has my brother gone? The one who anchors me to reality?
Finally I spot his wild dark hair and bright-green jacket. I run through the crowd, shoving people aside to get to him. By the time I reach the spot, though, he’s gone. My breath comes faster, faster. My hands have knotted themselves in my long black skirt, twisting frantically now as if to wring my fear out like water. It takes all my willpower to stay still. I breathe in... out, in… out, just like I’ve been taught, but it doesn’t help. My brain is still buzzing with worry, fear, confusion. I’d just seen him, standing right here where I am now. How could he have disappeared without me noticing? I only looked away for a second, only walked a step away, and now I’ve found myself lost with nowhere to go and no one to turn to.
A woman taps me on the shoulder just then, and I start. “Are you okay? You seem a little lost.”
I smile. “I’m fine, I was looking for my brother. I found him though.” Partly true. The woman nods and walks away, and my heart falls...
Excerpted from original. Read complete story at: youngwritersproject.org/node/30993
