The godless generation
Offending atheists we become
as my friends read old scripture.
We’re questioning who gave the words
their modern meaning.
Some guy, with a quill like my pen?
I will write my own meaning!
With ink from the ashes of Eden,
I rebuild.
About Young Writers Project
Young Writers Project receives hundreds of submissions on youngwritersproject.org from students across Vermont, the U.S., and beyond. Each month we select the best work for publication in this newspaper, and other media outlets. Read more at youngwritersproject.org, a safe, civil online community of writers and artists.