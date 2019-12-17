Tired
I'm tired.
It's an exhaustion that permeates
my attempts to clear my mind,
wrings me out like an old washcloth,
leaves me feeling almost empty.
I'm falling asleep,
and every time I shut my eyes
I lose a little bit more of myself
to the cavernous feeling
of this unfailing exhaustion
that cannot be resolved with a long nap
or a revised sleeping schedule.
I'm tired,
but don't let me sleep.
