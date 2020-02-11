More information and pre-registration at miltonvt.gov/recregister

Email: recreation@miltonvt.gov

Phone: 802-893-4922

Kym Duchesneau,

Recreation Coordinator

Ben Nappi,

Assistant Recreation Coordinator

Milton Ice Out

Ages 18+

Inspired by the hugely popular annual tradition at Joe’s Pond in Danville, VT – Milton will now have its very own Ice Out Contest in 2020! Purchase one or more tickets for one dollar each, and guess the date and time that the ice will “go out” on Arrowhead Mountain Lake. The winner or winners with the closest to the official date & time will receive 50% of the total proceeds from ticket sales. The remaining 50% will then be used to support Milton’s annual Independence Day Celebrations. Tickets can be purchased online at miltonvt.gov/recregister, or at participating locations in Milton including Frey’s Family Deli & Convenience until April 1, 2020.

Summer Camps

Register for Milton Recreation Summer Camps, beginning Friday, February 14 at 8:00 AM!

Most of Milton Recreation’s summer camp options will be available for registration beginning Friday, February 14 at 8:00 AM. Take a look now to view camp options at miltonvt.gov/recregister, and sign up beginning February 14. Camps include Milton Recreation’s full-day Summer Camp, as well as many half-day camps like Golf, Athlete Training Sessions, Baseball, Cooking, Yoga & Dance, Lacrosse, Film, Frisbee, Woodworking and more.

How to Keep Your Foodscraps out of the Landfill

Ages 18+

Join Chittenden Solid Waste’s Community Outreach Coordinator, Lauren Layn, as she outlines the benefits of “closing the loop” with your own household food scraps by keeping them out of the landfill! Don’t have space for a backyard system? No worries! Learn about the many other options that you can adopt to help Vermont continue to do what is best for our environment.

Date: Wed, Feb. 19

Time: 6 – 7:30pm

Location: Community Room in Milton Municipal Building

Fee: Free (pre-register at miltonvt.gov/recregister)

Harmonic Sound Bath Immersion

Ages 18+

A Tibetan singing bowl session with various bowls, accompanied by drumming, chimes, rattles and chanting. Guided meditation and 6’ copper pyramid, an ancient healing technique set up. Chakra charging, balancing, clearing & grounding. Reiki charged event! Please bring a mat to lay on, pillow, & blanket.

Instructor: Michelle Nappi, Psychic Medium & Owner of Moonlight Gifts

Date: Thu, February 20

Time: 5:45pm – 7:45pm

Location: Community Room, Milton Municipal Building

Fee: $25/person (pre-register at miltonvt.gov/recregister)

Recommended for you