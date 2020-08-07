MILTON -- Elizabeth Stone wants her great-grandchildren to feel safe while attending school this fall.
That's why Stone, a resident of Essex, sewed mask after mask in the Milton High School library for four hours Aug. 7. Her great-grandchildren live in Milton and attend school in the district.
Over 30 volunteers convened either in-person or virtually on Friday morning for a mask-making workshop organized by the Milton Town School District.
"There are about 1,700 students in the district, and we want to supply every one of them with a free mask," Jennifer Saunders, executive assistant to the superintendent said. "Today our goal is make 100."
By 10:30 a.m. the six in-person volunteers had already made 63 masks, all of which will go to children attending school this fall.
In accordance with a state-wide mandate and guidance from the Agency of Education, students and staff members will have to wear a mask at all times while in school buildings this year.
At the start of the workshop, about seven local volunteers called in to the workshop via Zoom to receive instructions and to view a few demonstrations.
Superintendent Amy Rex said the district spent about $500 on mask-making supplies. She expects the district to reimbursed for this purchase by the state at some point in the future.
An almost overwhelming amount of material and elastic has also been donated by members of the community, she said.
"The number of people who immediately jumped on this was amazing," Rex said.
The state of Vermont has also provided schools with non-medical grade personal protective equipment for teachers and staff, and Milton has already received its delivery.
Tammie Connor, whose grandchildren go to school in the district, hand-embroidered Milton's mascot onto many of her masks. She intends to give those to faculty and staff.
"I want my grandchildren to feel safe, and I want to the teachers to feel safe too," she said.
MaryLou Lombard and her daughter, Kristi, were also in attendance. Kristi pleated and ironed the fabric while MaryLou sat at the sewing machine attaching elastic. Erica Goodrich, another Milton resident, was also there.
Saunders said the group is making masks of various sizes, so they fit the faces of both elementary and high school-aged students.
"It's just been incredible, the support and help we have seen," she said.