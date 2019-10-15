Vermont Insurance Agents Association names Kinney president

Alan K. Kinney III was recently named president of the Vermont Insurance Agents Association. He is principal at Kinney Insurance Agency, with his brother Drew Kinney. Kinney Insurance has offices in Milton, St. Albans and South Hero.
Within Kinney Insurance Agency, Alan leads the commercial and agricultural property and casualty operations of the agency in addition to various day to day activities.
Prior to joining the agency, Alan spent 11 years in various operational leadership and management positions within GE and IBM. He received his undergraduate degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Management from Rensselear Polytechnic Institute. In addition, he has graduated from both IBM and GE’s leadership development programs in management.
Alan and his wife Beth live in Essex with three children, Anna, John, and Brandon. Alan coaches his kids in football, hockey, and baseball. In addition, he is currently a trustee for the Vermont Maple Festival, a member at the First Congregational Church in Essex Junction, and serves actively in a number of other groups.