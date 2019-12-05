12 years old, Grade 6
Last year I was asked to be a part of a school and community organization called Strengths, Opportunities, Aspirations, Results — SOAR. As part of this group I was able to collect and present data to teachers and students. My participation in SOAR was to allow opportunities for student voices to be heard. At the beginning of the 2019 school year I was asked to be a part of a group called Up For Learning. The overall goal is to have more student voice, but within the group we are working on PLP plans (Personalized Learning Plans).
I feel that both of these projects are important because I am helping the school and community get a better understanding of how students feel. It allows students the opportunity to feel that their voices are being heard. The goal is that changes made will be from recommendations that students have submitted through thoughtful work.
Through this work I have learned that our school and community have work that needs to be done. I have also seen many positives such as, teamwork, responsibility and great connections being made between students, faculty and community members. This work has helped me to become a better student by understanding other people’s stories and thoughts about our school.