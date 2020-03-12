Perrin is an active member of Milton Middle School. Perrin takes the time to go out of the way to make Milton a better place. As a member of Middle Middle School, Perrin has served on the student council for both 6th and 7th grade. She is a member of Band and Stage band. She also has served as a member of the Milton Wellness council and served on the Personalization in the Middle grades committee. The committee presented at UVM on a Saturday in January. The committee focused on implementing Act 77 and personalizing learning for each student. In addition to all of these activities, Perrin finds the time to be a stellar student and active in the school play.

