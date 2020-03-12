Perrin is an active member of Milton Middle School. Perrin takes the time to go out of the way to make Milton a better place. As a member of Middle Middle School, Perrin has served on the student council for both 6th and 7th grade. She is a member of Band and Stage band. She also has served as a member of the Milton Wellness council and served on the Personalization in the Middle grades committee. The committee presented at UVM on a Saturday in January. The committee focused on implementing Act 77 and personalizing learning for each student. In addition to all of these activities, Perrin finds the time to be a stellar student and active in the school play.
Student Stepping Up: Perrin Dulmer
Michelle Monroe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 19
Send Us a Story Tip
Got a tip?
We're always looking for story ideas, and many of our best ones come from readers. The strongest tips include documentation or inside knowledge, but we welcome any ideas that would be of interest to readers in Northwestern Vermont.
Even if you need to remain anonymous, we encourage you to include a phone number in the email or voicemail so we can contact you for additional background information.
Send your tip to news@samessenger.com, call the newsroom at 802-524-9771 or click the button below to submit your information through our online form.