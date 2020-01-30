In selecting Paige as a Student Stepping Up, her teachers at Milton Middle School said: “Paige is a role model who does not hesitate to help others.”
Name (first and last), age, grade
My name is Paige Kemp. I am 14 years old and I am in 8th grade.
How do you serve the community? How did you choose this/these project(s)?
I serve this community by being myself. I try to do my best and achieve my goals. I focus on getting an educated life so I can be successful. I help others when they ask for it, I’m honest to others, and most importantly I believe in everyone. Anybody can make changes if they really , deep down, want to.
Why is this an important project, and what will result?
It’s important to me to be a positive citizen in the community because this community or any community will not be a caring or a working community if there isn’t anyone willing to do those things such as helping others and being positive. For instance, if someone drops something or you see someone needing help to carry groceries, then you should help that person. It’s important because I’m trying to show people there will be a good outcome if you just put a little effort into it.
What have you learned about your community from doing this work, and how has it made you a better student?
I learned that it’s not all about having a whole bunch of friends and trying to fit in to groups of people, it’s really important that we be ourselves. All you need to do is focus on the things you want to do in the future or what you want to be in the future. I’ve learned that we all make mistakes and eventually they will straighten out and things will be okay. I really does feel great to do good things for other people and if you keep doing things like that, then you will go far in life and you will be successful.