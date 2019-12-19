Milton High School senior Katrina “Kat” Adams was nominated as Student Stepping Up by math teacher Sara Meigs, who wrote:
Katrina (Kat) Adams goes above and beyond as a student volunteer in my Algebra 1 class. Not only is she helpful during class when students have questions or I have other small tasks for her to accomplish but she makes herself available for after school help sessions, she answers emails from students about homework and she even gives out her cell phone number in case they would rather talk or text her with questions. Kat aspires to become a teacher and math is a particular passion of hers so I have allowed her, with supervision, to plan lesson activities and implement them during class. Everything Kat creates for our Algebra 1 class is just as good as any work I have seen UVM students create. She works very hard for me and the students in Algebra 1 and I am thankful to her for the work she has done. I know my students feel the same.