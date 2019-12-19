Milton High School sophmore Gabe Griffin was nominated as Student Stepping Up by Service Learning and Internship Coordinator Angela King. King wrote:
Gabe recently joined the Milton Restorative Approaches Collaborative (MRAC) group as a student representative. Gabe has been identified as a student leader and has been an outstanding voice for our students. His ability to communicate and work collaboratively with the adults and students in the group is truly remarkable. He is a quick learner and has proven to be a very valuable member of the work which is evident by his ideas and follow-through with tasks. We are so thankful and appreciative of his willingness to bring student voice to this initiative which will serve both him and the district well in the upcoming months of work.