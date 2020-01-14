The Humane Society of Chittenden County is asking for donations of new and like-new purses, clutches and handbags for its annual Purrrses for Paws event.
On Thursday, Feb. 6, the society will sell some purses and auction off others to raise funds to help care for the animals brought to its shelters. There will be hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.
Purses may be donated at he Humane Society of Chittenden County, Element Real Estate and Danform Shoes in Shelburne/Burlington during business hours.
After Midnight Jewelers has donated a sapphire ring (valued at $4,500) to be raffled off at the event. The presenting sponsor of Purrrses for Paws is After Midnight Jewelers with substantial additional support from NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, Burlington Furniture, Sarah Harrington Real Estate, People’s United Bank, Jess Boutique, BEVS, Element Real Estate, Vermont Mortgage Company, FoodScience, Burlington Cars, The Pour House, Davis & Hodgdon, Green Tax Services, Community Bank and Christina Bernales Photography.
It is an evening that you won't want to miss! Find out more information, and to purchase an event ticket visit HSCC’s website and Facebook page: https://www.hsccvt.org/News-and-Events & https://www.facebook.com/events/2317613505216999/