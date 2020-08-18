MILTON -- At its supply drive Aug. 15, the Milton Elementary and Middle School Parent Teacher Association received over 1,231 items that will be given to Milton students and classrooms in need.
PTA President Karen Stout and Liz Conte, vice president of membership, stood under a Milton-blue tent in the parking lot of Milton Middle School on Saturday morning. Between the hours of cars 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. cars pulled in to hand-off bags of school supplies.
Stout said the PTA saw a need for donations because due to health and safety guidelines, sharing of items like markers and pencils will no longer be possible.
"Usually kids can share classroom supplies, but they can't do that now," Conte said. "Not every parent can provide their child with their own supplies."
"We are hoping that people who can donate will, and that we can help those who can't," Stout added.
Besides hosting the supply drive, the MEMS PTA has also helped prepare for the upcoming school year by making first aid kits for the main pre-K through 8th grade classrooms.
Courtland Construction and Vermont Federal Credit Union let the PTA repurpose their Milton Community Fun Run in COLOR sponsorships to help pay for the kits, which include items like Band Aids and Vaseline.
The MEMS PTA is still welcoming donations, Stout said. Anyone interested in joining the PTA can visit the group's website or send an email to: miltonpta@gmail.com.