ST. ALBANS – Northwestern Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Tracy Hagerty to Northwestern Cardiology, a local practice that is a collaborative effort between NMC and the University of Vermont Medical Center. Dr. Hagerty replaces long-time cardiologist Dr. John Fitzgerald, who retired from medicine this year.
Dr. Hagerty earned her MD from the St. Louis University School of Medicine and most recently worked in General Cardiology and Electrophysiology at Berkshire Faculty Services in Pittsfield, Mass. She is skilled at the implantation of cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators, and performs and interprets echocardiography studies including transesophageal echocardiography (TEE).
Hagerty says her favorite part of practicing cardiology is taking care of patients.
“I enjoy getting to know my patients and gaining a better understanding of the various contributors to their spectrum of cardiovascular disease,” she said. “I strive to effectively partner with each patient to develop a care plan that they feel is understandable, attainable and offers maximum benefit to their long-term health.”
Dr. Hagerty works at NMC each weekday except Tuesday when she is working at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Her hours are Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 pm and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.