Three Milton students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham on May 16 during a virtual celebration.
Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.
Skyler Ford
- Georgia, VT
- graduated Cum Laude with a BS degree in Occupational Therapy
Kali Bellerose
- Milton, VT
- graduated Highest Honors with a AAS degree in Veterinary Technology
Sarah Lunn
- Milton, VT
- graduated with a BS degree in Biology