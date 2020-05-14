Three Milton students helped to raise $140,813.89 for the University of Vermont Children's Hospital through Rallython—an annual year-long student-led fundraiser and 12-hour dance marathon.
UVM students Vasiliki Anemikos and Colleen Turner, both of Milton, raised enough money by the end of this year's fundraising to reach the 'Dancer Goal,' a distinction given to participants who have fundraised between $100 and $249 over the course of the year.
Haley Raftery of Milton fundraised between $500 and $749 over the year, allowing her entrance into the '500 Club.'
Funds go to support Vermont's local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.