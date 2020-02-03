Visitors to the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington might notice a certain Milton-sourced aviary decorating the library’s Fletcher Room this month.
Starting Feb. 1, the library will be showing photography by Milton’s Sharon Radtke, whose photographs of birds have been displayed in locations across Vermont.
Her work has been displayed in the Bird Museum of Vermont in Huntington and the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton.
More locally, her work is also featured in the Milton Artists’ Guild.
“Her photography captures the personalities of birds and other wildlife in her backyard and beyond,” the Fletcher Free Library said in a post about Radtke’s display.
According to the Milton Artists’ Guild profile of Radtke, she has documented 68 species of birds in and around Milton, with most of those photos taken on Radtke’s 22-acre pond.
Radtke’s photography will be on display until March 14.
She is also scheduled to teach a “What Is Your Favorite Bird” drawing and painting course for children at the library with fellow Milton Artists’ Guild artist Ellen Young and Shelburne artist Annette Hansen on Feb. 25.
Those works will also be showcased in the Fletcher Room through March 14.