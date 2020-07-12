A local 4-H competitor fared pretty well last month during a virtual event which tested youngsters’ knowledge of shooting activities.
Milton’s Hannah Smiley, a member of Colchester’s Flying Hooves 4-H Club, took 10th place in the Northeast Regional section of the National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl.
The competition asked participants to display their understanding of topics that included archery, hunting skills, muzzle loading, and pistol, rifle, shotgun, and western heritage. They were also asked questions that demonstrated general knowledge of 4-H and the 4-H shooting sports program.
Points were awarded through the several-day event in late June based on correct answers, the time taken to provide answers, and streaks of consecutive correct answers.
266 4-H’ers from 27 states partook in the quiz bowl -- 146 being in the junior division (ages 8-13) and 120 being in the senior division (ages 14-19). They competed as individuals but could also register team scores if clubs had at least three members entered.
The Upper Valley Bullseyes 4-H Club, out of Bradford, Vt., beat out 16 other teams in the junior division to win the national title.
For more information about the Vermont 4-H shooting sports program, contact Lisa Muzzey, University of Vermont Extension 4-H shooting sports coordinator, at lisa.muzzey@uvm.edu.