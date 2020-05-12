On May 9, college seniors from the Unity College class of 2020 tuned into a virtual graduation ceremony.
Due to the disruption caused by COVID-19, the college celebrated commencement proceedings through videos on its website and Facebook page.
Among the graduates honored on Mother's Day was Michael Harvey of Milton, who majored in Conservation Law Enforcement.
“We are incredibly proud of all of our graduates this year, not only for their years of dedication to their studies, but also in how they have adapted to the current challenges of COVID-19 to earn their degree,” said Unity College President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury. “I wish each one of them the best, and I look forward to seeing them all on campus soon so we can give them a proper send-off into the next chapter of their lives.”
On Aug. 1, the college will host a large, in-person commencement at its Flagship campus at 90 Quaker Hill Road in Unity, Maine, for graduates who had planned to march at the May Commencement prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any graduate who cannot attend the August event is invited to participate in December Commencement on Dec. 18, 2020.
Congratulations to Michael and the entire Unity College Class of 2020!