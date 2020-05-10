Convert the number 222,222 in base 3 to base 10, then write this number in base 9.
This was a question on an arithmetic test from a recent math competition given by the Greater Burlington Math League (GBML), where two Milton students recently won big.
GBML is a competitive mathematics league made up of 13 schools in northern Vermont that allows students to practice their skills at monthly matches. The final meet of the school year, which traditionally includes an awards ceremony for winning students, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the league recently announced the winners of the GBML 2019-2020 school year.
The first-ever winner of the newly-created Mu Alpha Theta award was awarded to Megan Rippie from Milton High School (MHS).
This award is funded by a grant from the Mu Alpha Theta Mathematical Honor Society and is awarded by GBML to one local student who best models enthusiasm for the competition, enjoyment of the social interaction with other students at competitions and at practices, and a love for mathematics. Rippie also won a $250 scholarship as part of the award.
Fellow MHS student Aiden Coli was also recognized by the league as a top finisher for the overall season.
Other winners included Jackson Neme of Champlain Valley Union High School, Ragulan Sivakumar of South Burlington High School (SBHS), and Kai Williams of Vergennes Union High School (VUHS) in the Arithmetic division; Ragulan Sivakumar of South Burlington in both the Geometry and Algebra divisions; and Ragulan Sivakumar of South Burlington and Kai Williams of Vergennes in the Advanced Math division.
The other top finishers for the season included Ragulan Sivakumar of SBHS, Eric Lu of Essex High School (EHS), Henry Wu of EHS, Nathan Wu of EHS, Kai Williams of VUHS, Kenny Chamberlain of SBHS, Cindy Yang of SBHS, Sriram Sethuraman of SBHS, and Sargent Burns of U-32 High School.
And the answer to the math question? 728(base 10) and 888 (base 9).
If you know a student who would be interested in participating in this math league next year, contact Marilyn Marshall at marilyn.marshall@mmuusd.org