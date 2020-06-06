MHS Students of the Month: Special Academic Achievement

Many students from Milton High School were recognized by their teachers this quarter as Students of the Month. Students were selected for one of three awards: Character Education, Going the Extra Mile and Special Academic Achievement.
The following students were recognized for a Special Academic Achievement.
Evan Noel
A Special Academic Achievement
9th grade Team Champlain: Karen Hammond, Lindsey Reynolds, Jason Gorczyk, Ellen Waite, Robin Eller, Pam Bell, Jim O’Grady, Jen Haas
Evan has risen to the occasion of remote learning. He attends all of his zoom class meetings and is often one of the first students submitting assignments. Evan has used feedback well to make improvements and resubmit as needed. Keep up the great work!
Kelcee Cadorette
A Special Academic Achievement
Karen Hammond, chemistry
Kelcee has risen to the challenge of remote learning in chemistry. She attends every zoom class session and consistently submits high quality assignments. Keep up the good work!
Alyssa Solleder
A Special Academic Achievement
Karen Hammond, chemistry
Alyssa is a really strong student, both in the classroom and while learning remotely. She is in every zoom class session and submits assignments of the highest quality, consistently meeting deadlines. Well done!
Kira Jennings
A Special Academic Achievement
Karen Hammond, chemistry
Kira has been a diligent student during remote learning, and is on top of all her chemistry assignments. She acknowledges that it is tough and perseveres through. She's figuring out what works for her, like connecting with peers and reaching out for help. She uses feedback to continuously improve.
Carter Milo
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo, Sylvie Shanks, and Mickey Cruz
Over the past month and throughout the entire semester, Carter has shown great dedication, passion, and commitment in Algebra 2.
Hailey Hemingway
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo, Sylvie Shanks, and Mickey Cruz
Hailey has been doing a wonderful job with her math work, even through this difficult time. She is willing to ask questions and persevere, staying very engaged with her work.
Kayden Burke
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo, Sylvie Shanks, and Mickey Cruz
Kayden has been impressive over the last month with his work habits, motivation, and professionalism in Algebra 2, despite the difficult and stressful time we are in.
Mira Filion
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo, Sylvie Shanks, and Mickey Cruz
Mira has continued to be a diligent student throughout the course of the semester. She discusses her work and strives for a deep understanding of the math concepts. Nice work!
Nick Cain
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo, Sylvie Shanks, and Mickey Cruz
Nick has not only been an extremely hard working student, but has also shown a deep understanding of mathematics in our Algebra 2 class. Great job Nick!