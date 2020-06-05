Many students from Milton High School were recognized by their teachers this quarter as Students of the Month. Students were selected for one of three awards: Character Education, Going the Extra Mile and Special Academic Achievement.
The following students were recognized for going the extra mile in their academic studies and individual talents. Students recognized for a Special Academic Achievement will be featured in the coming days.
Baylee Rock
Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo
Baylee has gone above and beyond with her online learning. She has shown impressive perseverance, drive, responsibility, and mathematical understanding.
Landyn Lafayette
Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo
Landyn has excelled with our online learning. He has impressed with his motivation, desire, work ethic, and mathematical understanding.
Alex Thompson
Going the Extra Mile
Jenna Schultz - Music
I am nominating Alex Thompson for student of the month because he has gone the extra mile in music. He has been teaching himself the drums as well as writing some wonderful songs. I have enjoyed watching his skills progress over the past two years!
Brandon Monahan
Going the Extra Mile
Team Eagle Mountain: Mat Heald, Ryan Bushey, Ashley Flatley, Kris Schoembs, Amber Fenton, Joanne Davidman
During this time of remote learning, Brandon has done an excellent job showing perseverance, has taken responsibility for his learning, and has the discipline to continue to strive for excellence.
Carter Milo
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo, Sylvie Shanks, and Mickey Cruz
Over the past month and throughout the entire semester, Carter has shown great dedication, passion, and commitment in Algebra 2.
Hailey Hemingway
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo, Sylvie Shanks, and Mickey Cruz
Hailey has been doing a wonderful job with her math work, even through this difficult time. She is willing to ask questions and persevere, staying very engaged with her work.
Kayden Burke
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo, Sylvie Shanks, and Mickey Cruz
Kayden has been impressive over the last month with his work habits, motivation, and professionalism in Algebra 2, despite the difficult and stressful time we are in.
Mira Filion
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo, Sylvie Shanks, and Mickey Cruz
Mira has continued to be a diligent student throughout the course of the semester. She discusses her work and strives for a deep understanding of the math concepts. Nice work!
Nick Cain
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Anthony Dolcimascolo, Sylvie Shanks, and Mickey Cruz
Nick has not only been an extremely hard working student, but has also shown a deep understanding of mathematics in our Algebra 2 class. Great job Nick!
Marley Ackley
Going the Extra Mile
Team Cobble Hill - Lynn Fosher, Joanne Davidman, Ellen Taggart, Kris Schoembs, Maryann Carlson, Kassandra Perantoni, Ellen Waite
Marley has been a fantastic student all year, and she has really risen to the challenges presented by learning from home. She produces thoughtful work and supports her peers in their learning as well. Marley demonstrates motivation and scholarship day in and day out.
Will Gambero
Going the Extra Mile
Dustin Kemp and Sylvie Shanks
Will thinks deeply about math concepts that he encounters and is willing to discuss his observations with others. His work demonstrates impressive effort and attention to detail. Nice work, Will!